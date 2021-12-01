IAA (NYSE:IAA) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Financial Comparison

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IAA and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 17.05% 166.24% 11.52% CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IAA and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

CarLotz has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.59%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than IAA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAA and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.38 billion 4.70 $194.80 million $2.11 22.89 CarLotz $118.63 million 2.84 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -1.92

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAA beats CarLotz on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.