ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000. Workday makes up approximately 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after buying an additional 231,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $479,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,083 shares of company stock worth $87,254,626 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.13. 7,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.71. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,523.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

