ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Polaris makes up about 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $114.00. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,566. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

