ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 745,907 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

