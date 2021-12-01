iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

