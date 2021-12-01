iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

ICLK stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1,913.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

