Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $27.55

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $26.84. Icosavax shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 2,987 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICVX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

