Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.16

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.16, but opened at $22.18. Icosavax shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

