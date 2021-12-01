Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $122,454.24 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.75 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.77.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.