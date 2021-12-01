Illuvium (ILV) Trading 15.7% Higher This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Illuvium has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $118.10 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $1,696.05 or 0.02986414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.79 or 0.07958479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,666.91 or 0.99779616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021693 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

