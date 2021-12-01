Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS ILKAY remained flat at $$30.04 during trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

