Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.87. Immuneering shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $33,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

