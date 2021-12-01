ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 5.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 8,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,223,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

