ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

IMGN opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

