Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.48 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.17.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
