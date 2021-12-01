Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.48 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.17.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.07.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

