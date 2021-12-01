Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 8,236 shares.The stock last traded at $39.67 and had previously closed at $39.89.

IBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

