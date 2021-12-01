Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Informa stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFJPY. UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

