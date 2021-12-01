Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of IPHA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.