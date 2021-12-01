Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

