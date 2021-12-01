Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 123 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,089.10).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,588.65 ($2,075.58).

On Thursday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 132 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £696.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

