Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 9,639 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

