Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

NSIT traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

