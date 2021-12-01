Insider Selling: Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

