Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $754.13 million, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

