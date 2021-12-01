Insider Selling: Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PZZA stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. 14,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,563,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

