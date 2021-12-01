Insider Selling: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Sells $57,187.20 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $57,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ivor Royston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $76,315.06.

On Monday, November 15th, Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

