Instem (LON:INS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $778.02

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.02 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.06). Instem shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 18,392 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 846.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 778.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £175.30 million and a P/E ratio of 101.28.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith acquired 2,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($26,946.69).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

