Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 30,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

