Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

