Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.