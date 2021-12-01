Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.