Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.04. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.
IFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.39.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
