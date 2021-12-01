Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.04. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

IFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.