Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

