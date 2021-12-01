Intersect Capital LLC Has $375,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

