Intersect Capital LLC Invests $326,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,790 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.61.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

