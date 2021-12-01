Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $$26.37 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

