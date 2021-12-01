Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $$26.37 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.
About Intrum AB (publ)
