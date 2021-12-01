Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.81. 28,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,847. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.42 and a 200 day moving average of $331.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

