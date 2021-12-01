Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

BSCL opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

