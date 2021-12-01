Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BSJS stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000.

