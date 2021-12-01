Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.59. 2,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

