Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13,109.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

PEZ stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

