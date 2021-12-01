Invesco Ltd. Acquires 98,504 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 48.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $204,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $811.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.21%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.