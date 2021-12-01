Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $297.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.16. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.16 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

