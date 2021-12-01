Invesco Ltd. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

ALGT opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $169.11 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

