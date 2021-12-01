Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACLS opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

