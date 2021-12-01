Invesco Ltd. Sells 951,857 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,201 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 951,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Transocean worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 80.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

