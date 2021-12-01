Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

