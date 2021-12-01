Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ISDX stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.