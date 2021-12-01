Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently:

11/26/2021 – Allianz was given a new €237.00 ($269.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/16/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/11/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/11/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($272.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($278.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($261.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/10/2021 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($263.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($261.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($261.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz stock traded up €0.36 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €192.44 ($218.68). 1,831,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €204.70. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

