Investors Purchase Large Volume of Conduent Call Options (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,645% compared to the typical volume of 464 call options.

CNDT stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Conduent has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Conduent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Conduent by 302.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Conduent by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

